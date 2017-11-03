Melania Trump to be protected by special all-female Japanese police squad

Melania Trump to be protected by special all-female Japanese police squadPolitics November 3, 2017, 0 Comment 0
The Japanese police department in Tokyo has put together an all-female squad of officers for specific assignment to first lady Melania Trump and other visiting female dignitaries, including presidential adviser Ivanka Trump, according to a report. The first lady arrives in Japan on Sunday for a two-day visit with President Donald Trump; Ivanka Trump landed in Tokyo on Thursday.
